Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the territory of Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

January 13, 2021, 14:34 48,840 refugees returned to their homes in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the source, 146 refugees were transported by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert over the past day.

A total of 48,840 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh.