A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death reported as pulmonary heart disease.

January 13, 2021, 11:28 18-year-old on-duty serviceman dies from heart disease, says Artsakh military

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The serviceman was identified as Radik E. Tatosyan, 19, according to the Defense Ministry's press service.

A probe has been launched into the further circumstances of the incident.

In an official statement Ministry said it "shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its solidarity to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased."