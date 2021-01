January 13, 2021 11:58

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land border of the checkpoints, but on the condition that they have a document confirming a negative test result for COVID-19, and this test needs to be conducted no later than 72 hours ago. Otherwise, the test is conducted at the checkpoint, and the given person is obliged to self-isolate until a negative result of the coronavirus test is received, news.am reports, citing Jnews.