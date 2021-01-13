Estonian PM resigns amid corruption scandal

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas resigns due to a corruption scandal related to issuing a state loan to the Porto Franco real estate developer.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In politics tough choices have to be made in order to resolve difficult situations. In the current situation today, based on my values, I made a decision to resign the post of prime minister of the Republic of Estonia. This decision was made after consulting the board and the faction of the Centre Party as well as the closest colleagues. Different solutions seemed possible but only one of them is the right one”, as Tass reports,he said in a statement on Facebook.