The YouTube video sharing platform has removed US President Donald Trump’s latest video and suspended him from uploading content for seven days, TASS reports citing the Axios news website.

January 13, 2021, 12:41 YouTube suspends Trump from uploading content

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence”, YouTube’s statement reads. “As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days - which may be extended”, YouTube added.

Twitter earlier permanently suspended Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”. In addition, Trump was banned from posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts at least until the end of his presidential term.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the November presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming the new president.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.