Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land border of the checkpoints, but on the condition that they have a document confirming a negative test result for COVID-19, and this test needs to be conducted no later than 72 hours ago. Otherwise, the test is conducted at the checkpoint, and the given person is obliged to self-isolate until a negative result of the coronavirus test is received, news.am reports, citing Jnews.

January 13, 2021, 11:58 Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Georgian government's hotline told Jnews that Georgian citizens cannot cross the border with Armenia until Georgia opens its border with this country.

"As an exception, they may be allowed to cross the border. In that case, they should apply to the Armenian embassy in Georgia to leave for Armenia," the Georgian government's hotline added.