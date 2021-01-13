World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan says politicizing humanitarian and human rights-related issues in the post-war stage is impermissible, which, according to him, is a gross violation.
Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan alarms that several problems regarding roads that have...
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the efforts aimed...
Following the meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement, noting that Azerbaijan is grossly...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land border of the checkpoints, but on the condition that they have a document confirming a negative test result for COVID-19, and this test needs to be conducted no later than 72 hours ago. Otherwise, the test is conducted at the checkpoint, and the given person is obliged to self-isolate until a negative result of the coronavirus test is received, news.am reports, citing Jnews.
As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
Bodies of 10 servicemen and a civilian have been found during the search operations in the battle zones,...
The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province...
A total of 225 people on Friday were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...
The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin invited the Armenian people on January 10 for a prayer service for...
In December of 2020, 108 births and 609 deaths were registered in Artsakh, the natural growth-501 people,...
A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death reported as pulmonary heart disease.
Rescuaers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular...
Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue demining...
3 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section,...
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers absolutely condemnable the politicization of this humanitarian...
The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the...
Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan has commented on the reports according to which...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
month
week
day