World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for February have risen by 1.07 percent to $53.78 a barrel, RT reported.

And the Brent oil futures for March supplies have increased by 1.24 percent to $57.28 a barrel.