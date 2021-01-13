Russian military doctors provide medical assistance to over 1,200 residents of Artsakh

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 250 local residents in the field hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reception of local residents by specialists of the Defense Ministry is carried out in field hospitals deployed in Stepanakert and Martakert. Visiting medical teams provide polyclinic care in remote medical centers, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the hospital's operation, more than 1,200 residents of Artsakh have received qualified medical care, including 157 children.

All citizens who applied received consultations and necessary appointments after being examined by qualified therapists, surgeons and other specialized specialists in a deployed mobile hospital.

Appeals from local residents are usually associated with exacerbation of various chronic diseases, as well as diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems, and dental care.

More than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists, work as part of the MSU.

In addition, Russian peacekeepers from the MSU have created multifunctional medical teams to ensure the field work of military doctors in remote settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said.