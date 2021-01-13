Artsakhpress

Society

Russian military doctors provide medical assistance to over 1,200 residents of Artsakh

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 250 local residents in the field hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reception of local residents by specialists of the Defense Ministry is carried out in field hospitals deployed in Stepanakert and Martakert. Visiting medical teams provide polyclinic care in remote medical centers, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the hospital's operation, more than 1,200 residents of Artsakh have received qualified medical care, including 157 children.

All citizens who applied received consultations and necessary appointments after being examined by qualified therapists, surgeons and other specialized specialists in a deployed mobile hospital.

Appeals from local residents are usually associated with exacerbation of various chronic diseases, as well as diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems, and dental care.

More than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists, work as part of the MSU.

In addition, Russian peacekeepers from the MSU have created multifunctional medical teams to ensure the field work of military doctors in remote settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said. 


     

Politics

Azerbaijan continues grossly violating international humanitarian law. Artak Beglaryan

Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law speculating the issue of captured civilians and war prisoners, Chief of the Artsakh Presidential Staff Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.

Azerbaijan continues policy of ethnic cleansing and annihilating Armenians in Artsakh – Armenia Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Wednesday issued a statement on the 31st anniversary of the anti-Armenian...

Azerbaijan openly politicizes issue of POWs, Armenian Ombudsman says

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan says politicizing humanitarian and human rights-related...

Armenian Ombudsman alarms on multiple unresolved issues at road sections controlled by Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan alarms that several problems regarding roads that have...

Joint statement by Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President...

Armenian PM says there are still issues over NK needing solution

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the efforts aimed...

Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev sign joint statement on development of Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow

Following the meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

Society

48,840 refugees returned to their homes in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the territory of Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land...

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 250 local...

355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

11 more bodies found during search operations

Bodies of 10 servicemen and a civilian have been found during the search operations in the battle zones,...

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province...

Over 48 000 refugees return to their homes in Artsakh

A total of 225 people on Friday were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Military

18-year-old on-duty serviceman dies from heart disease, says Artsakh military

A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death reported as pulmonary heart disease.

More bodies retrieved from combat zones amid ongoing search operations in Artsakh

Search and rescue teams looking for the remains of the Karabakh war victims have found the bodies of...

14 more bodies of fallen troops retrieved as search operations continue

Rescuaers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular...

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue demining...

More bodies of fallen troops found during search operations

3 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section,...

Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan must be released and returned to Armenia – Ombudsman

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers absolutely condemnable the politicization of this humanitarian...

Russian peacekeepers continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh

The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the...

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo
YouTube suspends Trump from uploading content
Azerbaijan continues grossly violating international humanitarian law. Artak Beglaryan
Estonian PM resigns amid corruption scandal
Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Sport

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo

YouTube suspends Trump from uploading content

Estonian PM resigns amid corruption scandal

US House approves 25th amendment resolution against Trump, Pence says he won't invoke

