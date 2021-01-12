Russia extends UK flight suspension until February 1

Russia will keep flights to and from the United Kingdom suspended until February 1, 2021, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the World Health Organization, a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus, initially found in the UK, has been recorded in more than 40 countries. Russia detected the new strain in late 2020. Head of the country’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said that Russian testing systems were capable of detecting the new variant of the virus.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on December 14 that the country’s researchers had discovered a new strain of COVID-19, which could be the reason behind a rapid rise in infections in the country.