355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 162,643 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: 729 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 150,602.

1885 tests were conducted over the past day.

10 patients died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2941. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 707 other individuals (5 in the past 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

As of January 12, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 8393.