11 more bodies found during search operations

Bodies of 10 servicemen and a civilian have been found during the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in the directions of Sghnakh, Jabrayil and Hadrut, the official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The bodies of the fallen troops were found from the sections of the military positions. The dead civilian is an elderly man. His body was found at home. He has been identified. Forensic examination has been set to clarify the circumstances of his death.

So far, a total of 1222 bodies of servicemen and civilians have been found during the search operations.

Today the search operations will continue in Hadrut, Fizuli and Jabrayil sections”, the official said, adding that in line with this the search for missing in action, who are likely hiding, is also underway.


     

Joint statement by Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a statement following a meeting in Moscow.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 162,643 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

14 more bodies of fallen troops retrieved as search operations continue

Rescuaers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Askeran, Martuni, Hadrut, Mekhakavan (Jabrayil), Vorotan (Kubatlu) sections, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress, adding that search for missing in action, who are likely hiding, will also continue in all sites.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Oman to get its first crown prince in constitutional overhaul

