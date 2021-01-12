Trump declares state of emergency in DC ahead of Biden inauguration

The Outgoing US president, Donald Trump, on Monday declared a state of emergency in Washington, DC, citing the “emergency conditions” surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Politico reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had declared a state of emergency in the city on Wednesday in the aftermath of the takeover of the Capitol by rioters incited by Trump. Reports of further planned violent demonstrations have continued to circulate ahead of Inauguration Day, and Trump’s order on Monday allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the city in any emergency response.

Details of the violent Capitol attack have become increasingly clear in the days since a mob broke into the building, and Democrats and Republicans alike expressed concern about a similar security breach on or leading up to Jan. 20. By the weekend after the Capitol Hill attack, five people had died in connection to the riots.