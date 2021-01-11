Armenian PM says there are still issues over NK needing solution

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the efforts aimed at restoring stability in the region and settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan said following the meeting with Russian President Putin and Azerbaijani President Aliyev in Moscow.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: ''Unfortunately, this conflict is not resolved yet. We managed to establish ceasefire but there are still issues that have not been solved. One of them is the status of Nagorno Karabakh. Armenia is ready to continue the negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group format. Unfortunately, today we did not success in solving the issue of war prisoners, which is the most sensitive and painful issue. That's a humanitarian issue and we agreed to continue works in this direction, but we think that the 8th point of our joint declarations is not being fully implemented. I hope that we will be able to achieve concrete solutions in a short period'', Pashinyan said.