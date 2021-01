Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

January 11, 2021, 13:46 Aliyev arrives in Moscow to hold talks with Pashinyan and Putin

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu confirmed the arrival of his country’s president to TASS.

“At this moment Aliyev’s convoy is heading to the Kremlin,” the ambassador told the news agency.