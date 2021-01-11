Armenian PM arrives in Moscow on working visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Moscow, Russia, on a working visit, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will start in a few hours. There will be an official statement on the results of the meeting," Gevorgyan added.