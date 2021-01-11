Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province of Armenia continue. On Sunday, they visited Meghri and Nrnadzor border communities. The ombudsmen presented details of the visit in a post on Facebook.

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:"During the discussions in Nrnadzor, it turned out that the residents could not use almost 200 hectares of agricultural land in the village due to a number of administrative and judicial processes. The Human Rights Defender's Office will take the necessary measures in this regard. Moreover, according to both the mayor of Meghri and the residents of Nrnadzor, this issue has become very urgent after the end of the wartime military hostilities.

"As a result of the Human Rights Defender's meetings with the residents of Nrnadzor, discussions with community bodies and field studies, it was revealed that due to the approaches used to determine the state borders of the Republic of Armenia, there are lands in the village after the war (for example, for private or economic purposes) which the residents of the region have been deprived of the opportunity of their use, and which are of foremost necessity to provide for and to sustain their livelihood," he said.

Investigations by the Human Rights Defender's Office have also revealed that threats to the right to life and safety of border residents, their physical and mental inviolability, and other vital rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Armenia have emerged or some of the rights have already been violated.

"The Armenian authorities should make these issues directly related to the determination of the state borders of the Republic of Armenia a priority issue in order to ensure the unimpeded implementation of the rights of the border settlements of our country, and in this case, specifically as it relates to the residents of Nrnadzor. It is unacceptable that at present there are no direct communications between the public administration bodies of the Republic of Armenia and the referenced issues of the villagers.
"For example, what should a person do if he has a certificate of state registration of land ownership, but because the Azerbaijani military directly targets him, the use of the land will endanger his life and his mental health, or that of his family member, or that the use of such land has become impossible?
"Moreover, these references are to such lands, for which the certificates confirming the state registration of rights, including property rights, were issued either by Soviet Armenia or by the competent bodies of different periods of the Independent Republic of Armenia (Cadastre Committee, etc.)," Tatoyan wrote.
During Sunday's visit, important discussions took place with the mayor of Meghri, as well as with the personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces who are carrying out their selfless heroic service, he noted.

"The Human Rights Defender's Office also obtained facts necessary for the protection of human rights in specific situations, in connection with which separate summaries will be made and the necessary measures will be taken," the ombudsman added.


     

Politics

Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced about the normalization of ties with Armenia.

All news from section

Statements made by Azerbaijani President violate international humanitarian law – Armenian Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has commented on the speech made by Azerbaijani President...

Patriarch of All Russia urges not to ignore religious leaders’ role in Karabakh conflict settlement

By removing the religious factor from the Karabakh conflict, we have, of course, significantly reduced...

Armenian PM’s spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s statement over Nakhijevan corridor

Spokesperson of the Armenian prime minister Mane Gevorgyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani...

Nikol Pashinyan held telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel...

Artsakh FM meets with Armenian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign Ministry...

Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh...

Economy

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

All news from section

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province of Armenia continue. On Sunday, they visited Meghri and Nrnadzor border communities. The ombudsmen presented details of the visit in a post on Facebook.

All news from section

Over 48 000 refugees return to their homes in Artsakh

A total of 225 people on Friday were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin to hold special prayer for captives and missing people

The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin invited the Armenian people on January 10 for a prayer service for...

108 births registered in Artsakh in December 2020

In December of 2020, 108 births and 609 deaths were registered in Artsakh, the natural growth-501 people,...

UN agencies and partners provided assistance to over 17,000 people following Artsakh war

As a result of the heaviest fighting since the early 1990’s, approximately 90,000 people were displaced...

Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases,

361 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Greek Aegean Airlines resumes flights to Yerevan with discount sale

Due to the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani military and Syrian mercenaries,...

Military

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue demining in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the Ministry reported.

All news from section

More bodies of fallen troops found during search operations

3 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section,...

Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan must be released and returned to Armenia – Ombudsman

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers absolutely condemnable the politicization of this humanitarian...

Russian peacekeepers continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh

The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the...

Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties – president’s spox

Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan has commented on the reports according to which...

Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

No dead bodies were found during the search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday.

Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund...

Russia launches airstrikes on strategic sites in Syria as 'powerful message' to Turkish-backed militants
Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination
Trump will not run for president in 2024
Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh
Erdogan's "Russian romance" costs Ankara dearly
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

All news from section

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

All news from section

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Russia launches airstrikes on strategic sites in Syria as 'powerful message' to Turkish-backed militants

All news from section

Erdogan's "Russian romance" costs Ankara dearly

Trump will not run for president in 2024

Indonesia jetliner crash: Authorities locate two black boxes from Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 plane

Most Read

month

week

day

Search