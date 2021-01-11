Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue demining in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the Ministry reported.

January 11, 2021, 10:39 Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: So far, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared nearly 479.2 hectares of land, 182.8 km long roads, 618 buildings. Over 23,000 explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.