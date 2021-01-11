Russia launches airstrikes on strategic sites in Syria as 'powerful message' to Turkish-backed militants

The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a series of airstrikes in different parts of Syria on Saturday, as their warplanes and drones targeted the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies in the Latakia and Aleppo governorates, Almasdarnews.com reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The airstrikes were kicked off on Saturday morning, when Russian warplanes took off from the Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.

The Russian warplanes made the short flight to the mountaintop town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia, where they unleashed a heavy assault on the foreigner-led jihadists.

Kabani, which is strategically located in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia, has become the headquarters of the Turkestan Islamic Party and their allies in this mountainous region near the administrative border of the Idlib Governorate.

Following the strikes on Kabani, the Russian Aerospace Forces used their drones to carry out a devastating attack on the oil tankers of the Turkish-backed militants in the Aleppo Governorate.

The attack reportedly targeted the oil tankers inside the town of Tarheen, which is located near the key town of Al-Bab in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

These Russian drone strikes primarily targeted the oil tankers used by militant factions to smuggle oil out of Syria.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out drone strikes on the same site in the past, causing massive explosions that were filmed by local activists in the Aleppo countryside.