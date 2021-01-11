Russia's S-400 missile systems have cost Turkey dearly, and this move should push Ankara even further into Moscow's orbit, writes Middle East Forum analyst Burak Bekdil in an article for BESA, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US sanctions imposed on Turkey over the S-400s last month are not the only price the country has to pay for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "Russian romance." Ankara has paid $2.5 billion for this missile system, which it will probably never use.

These US sanctions ban the Turkish Defense Industry (SSB) from exporting all export licenses while imposing restrictions on the shares and visas of its chairman, Ismail Demir.

US sanctions mean that Turkey cannot export any weapons system to third countries if they contain US-made parts.

The sanctions have also effectively canceled a $1.5bn contract with TAI aerospace company in 2018 to sell 30 T129 attack helicopters to Pakistan.

"Sanctions against Turkey and a Western embargo are likely to push the NATO ally into orbit around Moscow, especially in defense procurement," Bekdil added.