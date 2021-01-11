The estimated locations of the two black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 plane have been identified, National Transport Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said on Sunday (Jan 10).

January 11, 2021, 09:53 Indonesia jetliner crash: Authorities locate two black boxes from Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 plane

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the boxes can hopefully be retrieved soon, a according to The Straits Times.

Earlier, the authorities searching for the ill-fated plane that crashed on Saturday said they picked up signals possibly coming from the aircraft's black box.

“We received two emergency signals, which would help us find the black box,” search and rescue agency Basarnas chief Bagus Puruhito told MetroTV in an interview on Sunday.

“We have marked the spots with buoys and will immediately deploy divers there.”

He added that one of the signals is from the emergency locator transmitter (ELT). Weather and visibility underwater now are favourable to search operations, he said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, however Captain Nurcahyo Utomo, head of air safety investigation at the National Transport Safety Commission (KNKT) told The Straits Times the plane likely broke apart when it crashed into the sea.

“It is not conclusive, however the preliminary data indicates that the aircraft broke apart upon impact with the water,” he said. He added that the debris would have been scattered across a larger area if the plane had broken apart in mid-air.

The Indonesian Air Force also said it spotted a fuel spill suspected to be from the plane, which took a steep dive minutes after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday afternoon.

The oil spill covered a very large part of the sea south of Laki island in the Thousand Islands district north of Jakarta, near where joint search efforts have been deployed since Saturday, two-star marshal Henri Alfiandi, the operations assistant to the air force chief, told reporters on Sunday morning.

Among debris hauled on Sunday morning from the Java sea were parts of the plane’s wheels, a torn steel alloy sheet with blue paint and pink children’s trousers.