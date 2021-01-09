More bodies of fallen troops found during search operations

3 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The bodies of troops were found in the military positions of Jabrayil. So far, a total of 1197 bodies of servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations in the battle zones. The search operations will continue on Monday”, he said.