The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday that the US nuclear button is in the “hands of a madman named Trump”, Almasdarnews.com reports.

January 9, 2021, 12:23 US nuclear button is in the ‘hands of a madman named Trump’, says Hezbollah leader

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast by Al-Manar TV that he is praying to God to protect the world from what US President Donald Trump might do in his last days in office.

He said that the events that took place in the United States recently are very dangerous and will have repercussions around the world, saying, “The events that took place in America recently are very dangerous and very large and cannot be ridiculed or minimized no matter what some try.”

He stressed that what happened “is a scene that the Americans used to apply in other countries, but Trump implemented it in the United States.”

Regarding the government formation file, Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah does not obstruct the formation of the government while waiting for Trump to go, “and if some believe that the government is delaying pending US-Iranian negotiations or because of Hezbollah, then I confirm that this is not an option because there are no Iranian negotiations.”

He called for overcoming external considerations and focusing on the internal aspect regarding government formation, and after that, the outside will deal with it in one way or another, pointing out that the government is necessary to put the country on the right path.