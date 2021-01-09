A total of 225 people on Friday were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) escorted by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

January 9, 2021, 09:51 Over 48 000 refugees return to their homes in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 48,59 refugees have already returned to their homes in Artsakh.

Russian peacekeepers provide the security of the return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, the humanitarian aid, as well as the restoration of civil infrastructure facilities.

Russian peacekeepers conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the situation at twenty-three observation posts, the statement said.