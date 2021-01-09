Twitter has permanently banned President Trump, citing the risk that he would incite further violence.

January 9, 2021, 10:12 Trump permanently banned from Twitter over risk he could incite violenc

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said late Friday, according to USA Today.

Twitter, which had locked Trump out of his account Wednesday for inflammatory posts after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, lifted the suspension the following day.

Late Thursday, Trump posted a short video in which he pledged to support a peaceful transition of power.

The account, which had 88.7 million followers, has now vanished.

Late Friday, President Trump tweeted from the @POTUS Twitter account, accusing Twitter of silencing him and his supporters. All four tweets were then deleted.

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me – and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he wrote.