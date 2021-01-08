Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced about the normalization of ties with Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Turkish Hurriyet, Cavusoglu touched upon the Russia-brokered agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed that Turkey hopes Armenia doesn’t violate the ceasefire, news.am reports.

Cavusoglu stated that Turkey can finally normalize its ties with Armenia as a result of the agreement and that Armenia and the people of Armenia will only benefit from the normalization of ties.