Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced about the normalization of ties with Armenia.
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has commented on the speech made by Azerbaijani President...
By removing the religious factor from the Karabakh conflict, we have, of course, significantly reduced...
Spokesperson of the Armenian prime minister Mane Gevorgyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign Ministry...
By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh...
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin invited the Armenian people on January 10 for a prayer service for those who were taken captive or missing as a result of the Artsakh war.
In December of 2020, 108 births and 609 deaths were registered in Artsakh, the natural growth-501 people,...
As a result of the heaviest fighting since the early 1990’s, approximately 90,000 people were displaced...
361 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
Due to the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani military and Syrian mercenaries,...
Some roads in Armenia are impassable as of Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, the Ministry...
201 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers absolutely condemnable the politicization of this humanitarian and human rights issue concerning captives, and even remotely connecting these matters of human rights related to any territorial issue, or for that matter, the obvious attempts of the Azerbaijani authorities to exploit these matters for political purposes.
The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the...
Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan has commented on the reports according to which...
No dead bodies were found during the search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday.
The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund...
Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense...
The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations for...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
