The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin invited the Armenian people on January 10 for a prayer service for those who were taken captive or missing as a result of the Artsakh war.

January 8, 2021, 18:20 Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin to hold special prayer for captives and missing people

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Information Services at the Mother See reported.