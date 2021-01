In December of 2020, 108 births and 609 deaths were registered in Artsakh, the natural growth-501 people, informed Artsakh National Statistical Service.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of marriages registered in December of 2020 was 87 and the number of divorces was 10.