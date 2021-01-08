Artsakhpress

Society

UN agencies and partners provided assistance to over 17,000 people following Artsakh war

As a result of the heaviest fighting since the early 1990’s, approximately 90,000 people were displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to Armenia between 27 September and 9 November 2020, 88% of whom being women and children, the UN Office in Armenia said in a news release.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The UN in Armenia quickly mobilized a response and from early October began complementing Government humanitarian support provided by ten priority municipalities as well as the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to those displaced.

The UN together with its donor partners has provided support across a range of critical needs for those displaced and host communities:

In particular, from 15 October until now, the UN agencies and partners have responded with the distribution of 33,330 non-food items, including bedding items, towels, hygiene supplies, and household items. A total of 6,800 individual kits and 805 family kits were distributed in various locations, including Yerevan. 500 packages of baby diapers were provided to spontaneous arrivals from Nagorno-Karabakh in Goris, Sisian and Kapan. As part of the winterization response, 1,475 bedding kits, including bed linen, pillows and winter blankets, were distributed in Dilijan, Sisian and Kapan. Additional 21,000 winter blankets and 648 heaters were distributed across different regions. 2,250 children in Vardenis, Kotyak, Hrazdan and Goris benefited from warm clothing.

In response to shelter needs, 1,000 foldable beds have been distributed to families mainly in Gegharkunik, Tavush, Syunik and Kotyak. In addition, the payment of utilities costs for 64 facilities was covered.

A child protection hotline and helpline for social service workforce professionals was established, providing 24/7 response, advice and guidance on child protection cases. 940 social service workforce professionals (social workers, teachers, school psychologists, youth workers) were trained and skilled to be able to provide psychological first aid and mental health and psychosocial support. 355 children, 520 adolescents, and 394 parents have benefited from mental health and psychosocial support, including through individual and group interventions, art and music. 1,257 people received case management support, including referrals and provision of care packages. 25 adolescents from Nagorno-Karabakh were trained as peer support volunteers for continuous provision of mental health and psychosocial support to adolescents. 100 at-home art kits were distributed to the most vulnerable adolescents.

To address education needs 11,500 displaced school-age children from Nagorno-Karabakh who are currently enrolled in secondary education in Armenia were supported. Peer-to-peer learning was initiated through a network of peer educators for 100 students from Nagorno-Karabakh located in Armavir.

To alleviate Food Security and Nutrition issues, assistance reached 17,965 people with hundreds of metric tons of food assistance in November and December.

The UN and partners supported the Ministry of Health’s efforts in providing health services to both citizens of Armenia and the spontaneous arrivals, for example 100 Oxygen Concentrators and other COVID-19 supplies were provided to the Ministry. A UK Emergency medical team was deployed in Armenia for case management and on-the-job training in the “Surb Grigor Lusarovich” medical center and the National Center of Infectious Diseases.


     

Politics

Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced about the normalization of ties with Armenia.

Statements made by Azerbaijani President violate international humanitarian law – Armenian Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has commented on the speech made by Azerbaijani President...

Patriarch of All Russia urges not to ignore religious leaders’ role in Karabakh conflict settlement

By removing the religious factor from the Karabakh conflict, we have, of course, significantly reduced...

Armenian PM’s spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s statement over Nakhijevan corridor

Spokesperson of the Armenian prime minister Mane Gevorgyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani...

Nikol Pashinyan held telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel...

Artsakh FM meets with Armenian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign Ministry...

Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh...

Economy

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin to hold special prayer for captives and missing people

The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin invited the Armenian people on January 10 for a prayer service for those who were taken captive or missing as a result of the Artsakh war.

108 births registered in Artsakh in December 2020

In December of 2020, 108 births and 609 deaths were registered in Artsakh, the natural growth-501 people,...

Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases,

361 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Greek Aegean Airlines resumes flights to Yerevan with discount sale

Due to the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani military and Syrian mercenaries,...

Closed roads reported in Armenia

Some roads in Armenia are impassable as of Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, the Ministry...

201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

201 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan must be released and returned to Armenia – Ombudsman

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers absolutely condemnable the politicization of this humanitarian and human rights issue concerning captives, and even remotely connecting these matters of human rights related to any territorial issue, or for that matter, the obvious attempts of the Azerbaijani authorities to exploit these matters for political purposes.

Russian peacekeepers continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh

The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the...

Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties – president’s spox

Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan has commented on the reports according to which...

Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

No dead bodies were found during the search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday.

Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund...

Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert

Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense...

9 more bodies found during search operations in the direction of Mekhakavan-Hadrut

The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations for...

Boeing to pay $2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Boeing to pay $2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Georgia reports 537 new coronavirus cases

Iran's top leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from US, Britain

Iraq court issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

