Iran's top leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from US, Britain

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Friday banned Iran from importing of American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain’s Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West, AP reported.

January 8, 2021

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a televised speech, he said the import of American and British vaccines were “forbidden,” referring to the surging death tolls from the virus in both countries.

”I really do not trust,” them, Khamenei said of those nations. "Sometimes they want to test ,” their vaccines on other countries, adding, “I am not optimistic (about) France,” either.

However, Khamenei okayed the import of vaccines from other “safe” places, and remains supportive of Iran's efforts toward producing a vaccine. The county began testing its vaccines on humans December. The product is expected to hit the local market in spring.