The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continue to demine the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

January 8, 2021, 12:10 Russian peacekeepers continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared nearly 440 hectares of land, about 165 km long roads, 618 buildings. 21,755 explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.