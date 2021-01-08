361 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 161,415, the ministry of healthcare said today.

January 8, 2021, 11:09 Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: 573 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 147,961.

7 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2908. 1700 tests were conducted in the past one day.

Overall, 604,686 citizens have gotten tested for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is 9850.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 696 (1 new such case).