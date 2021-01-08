Artsakhpress

International

Iraq court issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

A Baghdad court has issued a warrant for the arrest of US President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into the killing of a top Iraqi paramilitary commander, Al Arabiya reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s largely pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, died in the same US drone strike that killed storied Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport on January 3 last year.

The strike on their motorcade was ordered by Trump, who later crowed that it had taken out “two (men) for the price of one.”

The UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, has described the twin killings as “arbitrary” and “illegal.”

Iran already issued a warrant for Trump’s arrest in June, and asked Interpol to relay it as a so-called red notice to other police forces around the world, a request that has so far gone unmet.

The court for east Baghdad issued the warrant for Trump’s arrest under Article 406 of the penal code, which provides for the death penalty in all cases of premeditated murder, the judiciary said.

The court said the preliminary inquiry had been completed but “investigations are continuing in order to unmask the other culprits in this crime, be they Iraqis or foreigners.”


     

Politics

Patriarch of All Russia urges not to ignore religious leaders’ role in Karabakh conflict settlement

By removing the religious factor from the Karabakh conflict, we have, of course, significantly reduced the possible degree of this conflict, with the ensuing consequences. Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, stated this in an interview with Russia TV, news.am reports.

Armenian PM’s spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s statement over Nakhijevan corridor

Spokesperson of the Armenian prime minister Mane Gevorgyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani...

Nikol Pashinyan held telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel...

Artsakh FM meets with Armenian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign Ministry...

Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh...

Davit Babayan named as new foreign minister of Artsakh

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.

Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani President...

Economy

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Closed roads reported in Armenia

Some roads in Armenia are impassable as of Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

201 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Some roads impassable in Armenia

Some roads in Armenia are impassable as of Thursday morning due to bad weather conditions, the Ministry...

President Arayik Harutyunyan attends the Liturgy of the Nativity of Christ

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by family members, visited on wednesday the Gandzasar...

Armenia's president Sarkissian tests positive for COVID-19

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren,...

Armenian government plans to launch new projects for assisting Artsakh people

On 5 January, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Armenia’s Minister of Labor and...

Primate of Artsakh Diocese discusses security of Amaras Monastery with Russian peacekeeping command

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited today Martuni region.

Military

Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties – president’s spox

Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan has commented on the reports according to which the Azerbaijani armed forces have opened irregular shots around Shushi, and then fired at the military positions of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

No dead bodies were found during the search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday.

Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund...

Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert

Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense...

9 more bodies found during search operations in the direction of Mekhakavan-Hadrut

The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations for...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 fallen Armenian soldiers, 1 civilian found during search

As a result of search operations, the bodies of 19 Armenian servicemen and one civilian were found in...

Armenian Defense Minister visits Russian mlitary base in Gyumri

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Russian military base in Gyumri on December...

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer
Closed roads reported in Armenia
Patriarch of All Russia urges not to ignore religious leaders’ role in Karabakh conflict settlement
Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties – president’s spox
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Iraq court issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

ODIHR calls for restraint and respect for the democratic process following US election unrest

US Congress approves Biden's victory in presidential election

Four dead after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

