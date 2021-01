Some roads in Armenia are impassable as of Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

January 8, 2021, 09:14 Closed roads reported in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.