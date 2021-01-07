Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties – president’s spox

Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan has commented on the reports according to which the Azerbaijani armed forces have opened irregular shots around Shushi, and then fired at the military positions of the Artsakh Defense Army.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Poghosyan told Armenpress that there have been several shots, but were fired into the air.

“On December 31, on New Year’s night, we also had a similar situation when Azerbaijanis have fired shots into the air. I live in Stepanakert and can say that I haven’t heard the shots this time. In any case, the Defense Army has already informed that there have been several shots fired in the air, in other words, no shot was fired towards our positions”, Vahram Poghosyan said.

He noted that the Defense Army servicemen and the Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties.