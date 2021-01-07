ODIHR calls for restraint and respect for the democratic process following US election unrest

Watching the increasingly disquieting events unfolding in the United States capital in recent hours following the November general elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) voices its concern regarding the integrity of the democratic process, and calls on all sides to keep to the principles of democracy and the rule of law, ODIHR said in a statement.

As one of the 57 countries of the OSCE region, the United States has committed not only to hold democratic elections but also ensure that "the candidates who obtain the necessary votes are duly installed in office." While the US legal system provides for a smooth transition of power, restraint by all those involved in the process remains vital, even in a country with such strong institutions and traditional respect for democratic norms. Neither incitement to violence nor violence itself has any place in the democratic process", the statement says.