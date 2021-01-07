US Congress approves Biden's victory in presidential election

The Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress on Thursday at a joint meeting approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential elections held in the country on November 3, TASS reports citing US news channels.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden received over 270 electoral votes following the approval. The meeting continues.

The outcome of this event should put an end to the process of summing up the results of the November vote and end the debate over the next official US president.