No dead bodies were found during the search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday.

January 7, 2021, 12:00 Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hunan Tadevosyan, the head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, told NEWS.am on Thursday morning.

He noted that the search continues today in the directions of Hadrut, Fizuli, and Talish-Mataghis regions.

"The work will not stop until we are convinced once and for all that there are no bodies left," Tadevosyan added.

A total of 1,188 bodies of victims, including those of civilians, have been retrieved so far.