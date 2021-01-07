Four people died during violent pro-Trump protests at the U.S. Capitol, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. One woman was shot inside the Capitol, and three others died after suffering "medical emergencies," CBS News reported, citing police.
Four dead after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: A woman was shot by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer after breaching the Capitol and attempting to enter the House chamber, according to acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Contee said. The shooting is being investigated by MPD's internal affairs unit, which is responsible for investigating all officer-involved deaths in Washington, D.C., even those involving other agencies.
Police have not yet released the identity of the woman. The woman was a civilian and was not a member of any law enforcement agency, according to MPD.
Several hours after the initial breach, law enforcement announced the Capitol had been secured. Fifty-two people have been arrested as of Wednesday night, police said.
Members of Congress from both parties resumed counting the electoral votes late Wednesday.