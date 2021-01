A curfew has come into force in Washington D.C., but people are still on the streets, RIA Novosti reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS:By the order of the Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, the curfew will last from Wednesday 6pm to Thursday 6am local time.