Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, the PM’s office reported.

January 7, 2021, 09:12 Nikol Pashinyan held telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh following the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the ways of overcoming the challenges. The premier thanked the French president for his support provided during these challenging times for the Armenian people.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron referred to a number of issues related to the agenda of the Armenian-French relations and the development of economic cooperation.