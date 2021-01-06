Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

On 6 January, the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia (conductor Sergey Smbatyan), the Artsakh State Chamber Choir (conductor Nina Grigoryan) and soprano Siranush Gasparyan performed a concert in the yard of the Mother Cathedral of the Mother of God in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The concert was organized by the Yerazank (Dream) Development Fund in cooperation with the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Stepanakert Municipality.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan congratulated those present on Christmas and said: “I wish you a peaceful year. May baby Jesus, the King of peace, grant us all peace, may we all live in hope, in the light of Christmas. And let that light lead us to the future we believe in, which we will build together with you, with faith, love and with a united spirit.”