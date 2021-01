Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by family members, visited on wednesday the Gandzasar Monastery Complex, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

January 6, 2021, 15:09 President Arayik Harutyunyan attends the Liturgy of the Nativity of Christ

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 6, ARTSAKHPPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Liturgy on the occasion of Holy Nativity and Theophany.