President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren, the Presidential Office stated.

January 5, 2021, 15:45 Armenia's president Sarkissian tests positive for COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPPRESS: On January 3, President Sarkissian has successfully undergone a leg operation in London. However, President also showed COVID-19 symptoms.

President Sarkissian is isolated. He will temporarily continue his activities remotely.