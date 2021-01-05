Armenian government plans to launch new projects for assisting Artsakh people

On 5 January, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPPRESS: Issues relating to solving the social problems of the residents of Artsakh who remained without shelters due to the recent war and have temporarily settled in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the importance of social assistance programs being implemented by the Armenian government.

Mesrop Arakelyan said that assisting the people of Artsakh is one of the main priorities of the ministry and added that the government will launch new projects for that purpose.