The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund resumes on Tuesday, news.am reports, citing the Armenian Unified Infocenter.

January 5, 2021, 12:59 Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPPRESS: "The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund from family members of military personnel who died during the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, will resume Tuesday in all territorial administration and local self-government bodies," the statement said.