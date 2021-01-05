Artsakhpress

Military

Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund resumes on Tuesday, news.am reports, citing the Armenian Unified Infocenter.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPPRESS: "The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund from family members of military personnel who died during the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, will resume Tuesday in all territorial administration and local self-government bodies," the statement said.


     

Politics

Artsakh FM meets with Armenian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh...

Davit Babayan named as new foreign minister of Artsakh

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.

Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani President...

Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon

Turkey hopes that the Russian-Turkish center for maintaining the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will soon...

‘There are opportunities ahead for a successful future’ – US Ambassador’s address to Armenian people

Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful...

Sports commentator Karen Giloyan appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport

Sports commentator Karen Giloyan has been appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and...

Economy

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Armenia's president Sarkissian tests positive for COVID-19

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenian government plans to launch new projects for assisting Artsakh people

On 5 January, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Armenia’s Minister of Labor and...

Primate of Artsakh Diocese discusses security of Amaras Monastery with Russian peacekeeping command

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited today Martuni region.

329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

As of January 1, 329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia, as reported the National Center for...

Artsakh Emergency Service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points

All humanitarian aid delivered to Artsakh from the Russian Federation has been distributed at the planned...

531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of 31 December, 531 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of...

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

A tribute on behalf of Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian was paid on 31 December to the heroes who...

Military

Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert

Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense...

9 more bodies found during search operations in the direction of Mekhakavan-Hadrut

The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations for...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 fallen Armenian soldiers, 1 civilian found during search

As a result of search operations, the bodies of 19 Armenian servicemen and one civilian were found in...

Armenian Defense Minister visits Russian mlitary base in Gyumri

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Russian military base in Gyumri on December...

Russian peacekeepers begin classes in main subjects of combat training in Artsakh

Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun...

Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Georgia's coronavirus cases top 230,000

Georgia reports first case of new coronavirus strain

US to appeal against UK court decision to refuse Assange extradition

Nancy Pelosi reelected US House speaker

