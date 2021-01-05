Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reported.

January 5, 2021, 12:30 Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPPRESS: In the course of demining and clearing the outskirts of Stepanakert, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems, which allow ensuring the safety of servicemen when performing explosive work and maintaining a high rate of cleaning the area in any weather conditions.

The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared over 414 hectares of land, over 160 km long roads, 617 buildings. Nearly 19 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized.