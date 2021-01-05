The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations for bodies of killed servicemen in the Nagorno-Karabakh war zone. According to the source, bodies of 1,184 killed have been found as of January 4, bodies of civilians were among the victims.

January 5, 2021, 11:37 9 more bodies found during search operations in the direction of Mekhakavan-Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPPRESS: 9 more bodies have been retrieved from the battle zones, in particular during the search operations in Mekhakavan (Jabrayil)-Hadrut directions:, three civilians among them, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

The search operations continue in Talish-Mataghis, Hadrut region and Fizuli directions.