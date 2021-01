By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ambassador-at-Large.

January 4, 2021, 20:13 Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.