Georgia has reported on Monday the new strain of coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom, Agenda.ge reported.

January 4, 2021, 19:26 Georgia reports first case of new coronavirus strain

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPPRESS: "A genetic analysis of the samples was completed at Lugar Laboratory of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to determine the presence of the new ‘British’ strain of coronavirus in the country. In one sample, taken in December, a mutation characteristic of the new ‘British’ strain S gene was confirmed,” the source quoted the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as saying.

It is noted that the patient is a man over 50, whose condition is satisfactory and is in isolation. His contacts have been identified.

The mutation detected in the UK has already been confirmed in more than 30 countries around the world and currently available data may be linked to easier spread of the virus but does not affect the severity of the disease, according to the source.