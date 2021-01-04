Davit Babayan named as new foreign minister of Artsakh

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.
By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, now former FM Masis Mayilian has been appointed Artsakh...
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani President...
Turkey hopes that the Russian-Turkish center for maintaining the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will soon...
Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful...
Sports commentator Karen Giloyan has been appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and...
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren, the Presidential Office stated.
On 5 January, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Armenia’s Minister of Labor and...
Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited today Martuni region.
As of January 1, 329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia, as reported the National Center for...
All humanitarian aid delivered to Artsakh from the Russian Federation has been distributed at the planned...
As of 31 December, 531 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of...
A tribute on behalf of Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian was paid on 31 December to the heroes who...
The process of accepting applications and necessary documents submitted to the military insurance fund resumes on Tuesday, news.am reports, citing the Armenian Unified Infocenter.
Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense...
The rescue units of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations continue search operations for...
As a result of search operations, the bodies of 19 Armenian servicemen and one civilian were found in...
Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Russian military base in Gyumri on December...
Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun...
The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
month
week
day