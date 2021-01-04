Davit Babayan named as new foreign minister of Artsakh

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPPRESS: According to one of them, Masis Mayilian was relieved of the post of Artsakh Foreign Minister, and by another decree, Davit Babayan was appointed to this post, being relieved of the post of Artsakh Presidential Adviser.

By another presidential decree, Vahram Baghdasaryan was dismissed from the post of Artsakh Minister of Finance—and due to moving to another job, and Grigori Martirosyan was appointed Artsakh State Minister and Minister of Finance, being relieved of the post of State Minister.